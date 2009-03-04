No passing fancy: Teams still feel uneasy about QB spot

Probably nowhere on the outside. They pretty well determined that Warner was the only free-agent quarterback they wanted to pursue because his talent was so much greater than that of anyone else available. And their flirtation with Warner made a loud statement about what they think of their quarterback situation. For now, it's probably safe to assume they'll go with Shaun Hill as their starter and use the 10th overall pick to draft a franchise quarterback, perhaps Mark Sanchez of USC. They've asked Alex Smith to take a pay cut, which would make his salary more palatable for a backup role.