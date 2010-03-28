No more rookie excuses: This group must produce results in 2010

S William Moore, Atlanta Falcons: The second-rounder was expected to push for a starting role, but he was hit by the injury bug early. He eventually was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring issue. Moore is said to have had some weight issues while he was hurt, but he's now getting back on track. He'll have an opportunity to replace Erik Coleman and pair with rising star Thomas DeCoud. Still, Moore must stay healthy or he could quickly be out of the mix because Coleman is no slouch.