No merit to trade rumors for Bears WR Alshon Jeffery

Published: Oct 26, 2016 at 11:10 AM
Teams in the market for a veteran wide receiver in advance of the Nov. 1 trade deadline shouldn't count on Chicago Bears impending free agent Alshon Jeffery as a realistic option.

Appearing on Wednesday's edition of Up to the Minute Live, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that there are no Jeffery trade talks between the Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

Rapoport further explained that it's "essentially unprecedented" to trade a franchise player because the new team cannot sign the tagged star prior to the start of free agency.

In which case, the selling team can't expect to receive more than a mid-round draft pick in return for a half-season rental. Since the Bears will likely be awarded a mid-round pick in the compensatory process should Jeffery seek greener pastures in free agency, there's little incentive for a trade.

Receiver-needy organizations such as the Eagles, Buccaneers and Bills shouldn't count on Jeffery as a fall-back option if trade negotiations for 49ers speedster Torrey Smith fall through.

