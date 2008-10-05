No matter how you slice it, humble pie being served by Redskins

"One thing we have to do as a team is understand that we must improve because now teams are going to put that 'x' on our back," Campbell said. "They're going to turn it up a notch more when they play us. We have to be ready for that. We have to continue to understand that we're now a team that has to stick together and continue to keep pushing each other and push forward and not get caught up in everything that's going on around us."