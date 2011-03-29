No longer off the grid, Kaepernick forcing teams to look closer

"It was something I expected," Kaepernick said. "I don't think a lot of people watched me too much. A lot of people didn't know who I was or how capable I was. Being on a level playing field at the Senior Bowl and the (NFL Scouting) Combine was huge for me. I got to show that I can play ball like the rest of those quarterbacks, throw as well as all of them and run better than most of them."