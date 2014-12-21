No L.A. team in '15; Raiders to extend Oakland lease

Meanwhile, the Rams, who have a deadline of Jan. 28 to decide if they are going to go year by year on their lease in St. Louis, expect to see a new stadium proposal in the next few weeks. It's also worth noting that the city chose not to unilaterally extend their lease for another 10 years, saying yes to the upgrade plans in the process, earlier in the year. That would've taken L.A. off the table for the Rams for a decade.