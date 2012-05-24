No 'Knocks' for Seahawks; more debate on 'The Top 100'

With Wednesday's announcement of players 51-60, "The Top 100: Players of 2012" is now halfway home. The Raiders oft-injured Darren McFadden and rookie Cardinals CB/return man Patrick Peterson were two of the most hotly debated names unveiled on Wednesday: If you missed the reaction show, tune in to NFL Network today at 5 p.m. ET.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
• HBO might be knocking, but so far no one is answering, as the Seattle Seahawks became the latest NFL squad to rule out a featured role on "Hard Knocks".
• What do Jay Cutler, Jamaal Charles and Kenny Britt have in common? They're all trying to bounce back from major injuries in 2012, with their teams' playoff hopes possibly hanging in the balance. Bucky Brooks takes a look at their prospects.
• The NFL Players Association filed a collusion complaint against the NFL in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota on Wednesday, alleging the league imposed a secret $123 million salary cap during the uncapped year of 2010.
•Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith says he's not surprised when NFL players go broke, saying that fat modern-day paychecks "enable bigger and dumber mistakes" when it comes to financial decisions.
•Eagles CB Nnamdi Asomugha, Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton and Rock And Roll Hall of Famer Joe Walsh sit down for the latest edition of "The Rich Eisen Podcast."
• Happy birthday to Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Jason Babin, who turns 32 on Thursday. Also celebrating a birthday are free-agent offensive lineman Kareem McKenzie, who turns 33, and Dallas Cowboys safety Brodney Pool, who turns 28.
• The five episodes of "A Football Life" are up to be voted on by fans, and today is the last day to make your vote count before the winner airs Saturday on NFL Network.