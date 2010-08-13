No Jackson, no McNeill? With Rivers, no problem, say Chargers

Rivers does his best to try and downplay his ability to help the Chargers overcome the absences of Vincent and McNeill. For one, he calls himself "the ultimate optimist," saying the Chargers will see Vincent "at some point ... because we know what he means to this team and this offense." (The reality, however, seems to be that Vincent and McNeill have no intention of joining the team until about mid-November, only to ensure that they don't lose an accrued season toward unrestricted free agency or their pension). Second, Rivers thinks it's especially dangerous for a quarterback to fall into the trap of thinking he needs to do more than he's asked to do. "If you do that," he said, "that's when you don't play the way you need to play."