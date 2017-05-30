No imminent Colin Kaepernick deal with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks open organized team activities Tuesday, but they won't sign Colin Kaepernick before workouts begin.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that "nothing is imminent" between the Seahawks and Kaepernick.
"I am told if the Seahawks are going to sign Colin Kaepernick it is not going to be right now," Rapoport said on NFL Network's *Total Access*.
With Trevone Boykin's legal trouble and the lack of experience behind Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are in the market for a veteran backup quarterback. Adding Kaepernick as an insurance policy is logical for both sides. The quarterback has the support of the major players in Seattle's locker room and could fit in the run-based offense if he needed to play due to injury to Wilson.
It might not happen right now, but Kaepernick signing in Seattle at some point this summer makes the most sense of any potential landing spot for the quarterback.