No-huddle offense appears to be making a comeback

The 2009 edition of the Bills decided to take a page from its glorious past and recommit to the no-huddle. Despite the fact that the Bills had three offensive linemen with no professionl experience heading into the season opener in New England, Buffalo nearly knocked off the Patriots. The "muddle huddle" that the Bills used got Vince Wilfork for a penalty, but it also got the Bills in two illegal-formation penalties, a false start and a holding call. One former NFL coach said the Bills will iron out the problems, but the best thing about the Buffalo no-huddle is Terrell Owens can't work his quarterback like he can in a huddle.