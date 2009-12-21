No good: Folk cut by Cowboys, who sign K Suisham as replacement

Back with Dallas in 2006, Suisham played in three games and was 1 of 2 before again being cut. He finished the season with the Redskins, appearing in five games and converting 8 of 9 field-goal tries. Suisham played in 16 games for the Redskins in 2007 (29 of 35) and 2008 (26 of 36) and 12 games in 2009.