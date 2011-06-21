No felony charges for ex-Bears RB Wolfe in nightclub incident

Felony charges against former Chicago Bears running back Garrett Wolfe following an incident at a Miami Beach nightclub in May have been dropped, the Chicago Tribune reported.
A representative from the Miami-Dade circuit clerk's office told the newspaper that felony charges were not filed against Wolfe, who initially was charged with retail theft, disorderly conduct, assault of a police officer and resisting an officer with violence after allegedly refusing to pay a nearly $1,600 bar tab. Wolfe's attorney, Christopher Lyons, confirmed the decision.
Wolfe's arraignment was Tuesday, but he wasn't required to appear. Lyons said the Florida state attorney's office announced a "no action" in the case Tuesday, which in effect dropped the felony charges. The resisting-an-officer-with-violence charge was amended to a one-count misdemeanor for resisting an officer without violence, and Lyons said he expects the charge against Wolfe to be resolved within about a month.