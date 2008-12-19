No experience necessary? Rookie coaches make it look easy

Levy: "To be a good coach, he needs three qualities: He has to be a good teacher, regardless of his personality; he has to work well with others in the organization, and he has to avoid micromanagement. At the same time, the head coach does have to have the final word on decisions. During staff meetings, you listen to your assistants and there are going to be all kinds of pressures to do it differently than you want to, but you have to make decisions. For instance, our defensive coaches in Buffalo never wanted us to run the no-huddle offense, but I made the decision that that was the best way for us to go."