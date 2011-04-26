No evidence of arson in fire at home of Bengals DE Odom

Ohio's State Fire Marshal's office has found no evidence of arson in a March fire at the suburban home of Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Antwan Odom.
In a Tuesday news release, the office said the cause of the fire is undetermined and that no evidence of a crime was found. Investigators could not rule out several possible accidental causes.
The March 15 fire collapsed the roof and heavily damaged the home, which records at the Warren County auditor's website had valued at nearly $1.2 million.
Fire officials in the city of Mason north of Cincinnati have said Odom, 29, and his family were out of town at the time.
The home was built in 2000 and has nearly 6,000 square feet of space.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.