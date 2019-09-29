Around the NFL

No ejections in aftermath of OBJ, Humphrey scuffle

Published: Sep 29, 2019 at 02:16 PM

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was fuming in the aftermath of a skirmish between Odell Beckham Jr. and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

"I saw what you saw," Kitchens told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. "He was getting choked on the ground. They get away with that because it's Odell. I'm going to be on the phone with Al (Riveron) when I get on the bus."

Late in the third quarter of the Browns' 40-25 win in Baltimore, a scuffle ensued between Beckham and Humphrey. Beckham threw a right-handed punch on his rival's helmet during a Browns screen play and Humphrey responded by putting OBJ on his back and choking him with both hands.

On that play, four personal fouls were called -- two on each team -- which offset, but there were no ejections.

"We didn't see anything on the field that rose to the level of a disqualifying foul," referee Shawn Hochuli explained after the game, per ESPN. "When New York looked at it, they didn't see anything, either, that rose to the level of a qualifying foul."

Beckham, who had a career-low of two catches for 20 yards on the day, was frustrated plenty by the Ravens.

"It's hot out there. We're just competing," Beckham said about the incident. "I'm just upset that I lost my earring."

A few plays beforehand, Humphrey was forcibly pulled to the ground by Beckham and the corner queried Hochuli about the lack of a penalty.

"It's not really the brand of football I want to represent," said Humphrey, who apologized to Beckham post-game. "The whistle blowed. It has to be over with."

Was there an apology from Beckham?

"I don't think he did," said Humphrey. "But I definitely told the refs he should've been ejected. It is what it is. Emotions flare."

As if Browns-Ravens wasn't already a heated AFC North rivalry, Beckham vs. Humphrey will be something to keep an eye on in Cleveland when the teams square off in Week 16.

