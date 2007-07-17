No DUI charges against Tank Johnson

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) -Former Chicago Bears tackle Tank Johnson will not face charges connected to his arrest in this Phoenix suburb on suspicion of drunken driving.
Police said Thursday the case would be closed with no request for prosecution. Gilbert police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Duncan declined to elaborate.
"I am not surprised by this decision, but I am relieved," Johnson said in a statement released by his lawyer.
Johnson was arrested June 22 after an officer pulled him over for speeding and taken to the police station. He was released without charges.
Test results Monday showed Johnson's blood alcohol level was .072, under the presumptive limit for DUI in Arizona of .08 percent. That still left open the possibility of a drunken driving charge under an Arizona law that provides for such prosecutions based on overall signs and symptoms of intoxication.
The 25-year-old player was released by the Bears three days after his arrest. The team said it was "embarrassed" by the defensive tackle's legal troubles.
"I am still disappointed at having been released by the Bears yet I know the organization was placed in a difficult position when I was stopped by police," Johnson said. "Now I will move on to look for an opportunity with another NFL team, and make the most of it when it comes. In the meantime, I will stay in shape and spend time with my family."
Johnson already had been suspended for the first eight games of the 2007 season for violating probation on a gun charge when he was stopped by Gilbert officers. He spent two months in jail and was released in May.