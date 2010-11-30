No 'domestic issue,' Saints DE Smith says of his arrest

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 11:03 AM

New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith, arrested early Saturday morning in Lafayette, La., on a domestic-abuse charge, said in a statement Tuesday that the incident was "an unfortunate misunderstanding" and that he was "confident that the legal process" would clear his name.

Police in Lafayette said Smith and his wife, Racquel, were involved in an argument while leaving a nightclub at 2 p.m., that officers saw the argument escalate, then saw Smith grab his wife by the hair. Police Cpl. Paul Mouton said in a press release that Racquel Smith suffered minor injuries.

Smith, the Saints' first-round draft pick in 2004 and a 2006 Pro Bowl selection, was charged with domestic abuse and simple battery and released on $1,000 bond.

In his statement, issued by the Saints, Smith said he and his wife were visiting her family for the holiday weekend, and that "my wife was not injured as reported, and this was not a domestic issue. I am confident that the legal process will bear this out.

"Both Racquel and I look forward to having the legal process play out and will cooperate fully. Until then, and based upon legal counsel, I will not be able to make any further comment on this matter. Racquel and I are both extremely thankful to everyone that has offered support through this trying time."

Smith has played in 10 of the reigning Super Bowl champions' 11 games this season, with a combined 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks after registering 49 tackles and 13 sacks last year. He had three tackles with a sack in the Saints' victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard suffered broken leg and high ankle sprain in loss vs. 49ers

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a broken leg and a high ankle sprain in Dallas' Divisional Round loss, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL stats and records, Divisional Round: Joe Burrow gets fifth career playoff win, Chiefs to host fifth straight AFC Championship

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from the Divisional Round.

news

The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles outrun Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers in the NFC title match? Can the Bengals top the Chiefs once more for AFC supremacy? Jeffri Chadiha outlines six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday.

news

Niners' depth, talent shine as they defeat Cowboys despite not playing 'best game'

Niners LB Fred Warner admitted his squad didn't play its "best game" on Sunday. Being able to get the better of a top-notch opponent anyway certainly bodes well for San Francisco's chances against the Eagles next week, NFL.com's Jim Trotter writes.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE