No decision on Big Ben, but QB will travel with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to monitor the health of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who's nursing a sprained left ankle, according to a team source.
The team has yet to make a decision on Roethlisberger's status, and the quarterback will travel with the team to San Francisco on Sunday ahead of Monday night's game against the 49ers.
If the Baltimore Ravens lose to the San Diego Chargerson Sunday night, there is a better chance that Roethlisberger will make his way into the lineup, as the Steelers then will have a shot to take over first place in the AFC North. But even then, Roethlisberger's status likely will be iffy until he sees how the ankle responds during pregame warmups.
Roethlisberger was limited in practice for the second consecutive time Saturday. He's officially listed as questionable to play against the 49ers.
If Roethlisberger is ruled out, 37-year-old Charlie Batch will start at quarterback for the Steelers. Roethlisberger hasn't missed a start because of injury in more than two years.