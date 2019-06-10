No days off? Patriots cancel final week of OTAs

Apparently there are a few days off in Foxboro.
The New England Patriots canceled the final two days of offseason organized team activities that were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports.
The Pats conducted mandatory minicamp last week. Canceling the final two days of OTAs in the aftermath suggests Bill Belichick was pleased with the work they got in this offseason.
Teams are allotted 10 voluntary OTAs during a four-week span. The Patriots scheduled seven such sessions. After canceling this week's final two, New England conducted five OTAs and three days of minicamp to conclude its spring workout.