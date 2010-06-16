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No contract news is bad news as far as Jets C Mangold is concerned

Published: Jun 16, 2010 at 06:36 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Nick Mangold's patience is wearing thin.

The New York Jets' All-Pro center has been practicing at the team's mandatory minicamp, but he is unhappy with the lack of progress in his contract negotiations.

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"Still zero," Mangold said Tuesday.

As in, there have been no attempts made by the Jets to get an extension done.

"It's deeply disappointing that we are where we are," the center said. "I've tried to do all the right things on and off the field, and I feel it's the Jets' turn. Not having that security of an extension is bothersome."

Mangold is making $3.3 million entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, but he is seeking a long-term contract. Mangold decided to participate in minicamp despite not being happy with the way things have gone.

"I think in the end, I've always done the right thing, and there's no reason not to do that," Mangold said. "So I decided it would be in the best interest, for myself, to be here."

He wasn't available to speak with the media Monday because he had a personal matter to attend to.

Mangold is one of several key Jets in line for new contracts, along with cornerback Darrelle Revis, linebacker David Harris and left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson. Despite the lack of movement on a deal, Mangold is trying to remain optimistic.

"Since I was drafted, I've done the best that I can to fulfill everything I can do on and off the field," said Mangold, a first-round selection in 2006. "It's just something you'd like to see. It's their turn to do it."

Mangold hopes to get a deal done before the season, but he has not ruled out holding out in training camp. Mangold said he wouldn't demand a trade, and he would play out his contract if no extension is granted before the season.

"That's a given," he said. "I don't see any reason not to. It would be very disappointing to have to do that and it would affect our long-term relationship, but it's my contract, it's what I signed. I'd just like to sign a new one."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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