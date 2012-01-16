No charges against Cowboys' Bryant after nightclub incident

Published: Jan 16, 2012 at 07:31 AM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was involved in an incident Sunday night at a Miami nightclub, but no arrest was made and no charges were filed, according to sources close to the player.

The incident is the latest in the series of off-the-field controversies for the second-year pro. In December, he was sued by a New York-based finance company for allegedly failing to repay the entirety of a $100,000 loan. Earlier this year, Bryant settled two lawsuits in which he was accused of not paying for jewelry he had ordered.

Cowboys executive vice president/COO Stephen Jones said after the former incident that Bryant must learn "to get his hands around what he's doing off the field."

Bryant, the Cowboys' first-round draft pick in 2010, caught 63 passes for 928 yards and nine touchdowns this season.

