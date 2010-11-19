No Chargers blackout for just second time this season

Published: Nov 19, 2010 at 11:33 AM

SAN DIEGO -- The Chargers have sold enough tickets to lift the local television blackout for Monday night's game against the AFC West rival Denver Broncos.

It is just the second time in five home games that Southern California's only NFL team has sold enough tickets to allow the game to be seen in the region.

The only other game shown on local TV this season was against the New England Patriots. Games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans were blacked out.

The Chargers said they have 2,500 general-admission tickets to sell to lift the blackout for the Oakland Raiders game on Dec. 5, 8,500 for the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 12 and 6,500 for the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 16.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

