No change: Jaguars vs. Texans will be at NRG Stadium

Coach Bill O'Brien confirmed Monday that the team will host the Jaguars at NRG Stadium, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
The league never suggested otherwise in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, but Jaguars owner Shad Khan previously offered to switch home dates with their AFC South rival.
"Nothing has to happen. The game is at NRG. It's scheduled to be played at NRG, so it will be played at NRG," Texans general manager Rick Smith said Wednesday.
This time around, the game will go on.
Click here to donate to J.J. Watt's flood relief fund, and here to donate to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.