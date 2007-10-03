No change in diagnosis for Niners QB Smith

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco starting quarterback Alex Smith learned nothing new Wednesday about his separated right shoulder, which will keep him out of the 49ers' upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.
The 49ers (2-2) sent the results of Smith's MRI exam to Dr. James Andrews for a routine evaluation Tuesday, and the noted orthopedic surgeon confirmed the team's original diagnosis of a moderate shoulder separation that won't require surgery.
Andrews made no recommendations for treatment, and Smith will continue to wait for the swelling in his shoulder to subside before further evaluation.
The former No. 1 overall draft pick was injured on the third play of San Francisco's 23-3 loss to Seattle last weekend when 308-pound defensive tackle Rocky Bernard landed on him during a sack. Smith is 43-of-84 for 461 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception this season.
Trent Dilfer will start Sunday's game against the Ravens, and the 49ers have a bye next week. The club remains cautiously optimistic Smith could play Oct. 21 against the New York Giants, though coach Mike Nolan won't be surprised if his quarterback is out for several weeks.
