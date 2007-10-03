No change in diagnosis for Niners QB Smith

Published: Oct 03, 2007 at 01:42 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco starting quarterback Alex Smith learned nothing new Wednesday about his separated right shoulder, which will keep him out of the 49ers' upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers (2-2) sent the results of Smith's MRI exam to Dr. James Andrews for a routine evaluation Tuesday, and the noted orthopedic surgeon confirmed the team's original diagnosis of a moderate shoulder separation that won't require surgery.

Andrews made no recommendations for treatment, and Smith will continue to wait for the swelling in his shoulder to subside before further evaluation.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick was injured on the third play of San Francisco's 23-3 loss to Seattle last weekend when 308-pound defensive tackle Rocky Bernard landed on him during a sack. Smith is 43-of-84 for 461 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception this season.

Trent Dilfer will start Sunday's game against the Ravens, and the 49ers have a bye next week. The club remains cautiously optimistic Smith could play Oct. 21 against the New York Giants, though coach Mike Nolan won't be surprised if his quarterback is out for several weeks.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos named 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

The Denver Broncos were named the 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, ESPN announced Tuesday.

news

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo on track to be fully cleared by mid-August

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Sean Payton admits he thinks he'll return to NFL sideline at some point

Sean Payton said in an interview with USA Today Sports that he'd be interested in a possible return to coaching as soon as the 2023 season, though the details of any deal would depend on circumstances and team.

news

Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Free-agent defensive back Deshazor Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving following his involvement in a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Loudoun County (Virginia) Court records.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW