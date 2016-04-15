Around the NFL

No-brainer: Texans pick up option on DeAndre Hopkins

Published: Apr 15, 2016 at 12:28 PM

The Houston Texans made a very easy decision on Friday.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Texans have picked up the fifth-year option on All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, per a source informed of their decision. Hopkins is now signed through the 2017 season.

Hopkins emerged as one of the very best wideouts in football last season, setting career highs in receptions (111), yards (1,521) and touchdowns (11) despite playing with a rag-tag collection of middling quarterbacks that included Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer, Brandon Weeden and T.J. Yates.

Hopkins turns 24 in June and is the type of massive talent teams dream of having the opportunity to build around. The Texans' next transaction involving Hopkins likely will be a long-term pact that makes him one of the game's highest-paid wide receivers.

