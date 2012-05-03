No alcohol, illegal drugs found in Seau's system

Published: May 03, 2012 at 01:32 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) - No alcohol or illegal drugs were found in Junior Seau's system when he shot and killed himself at his home in May, authorities said Monday.

The full autopsy results were released by the San Diego County medical examiner's office in a 16-page report for the former NFL linebacker who was found by his girlfriend with a single gunshot wound to his chest.

Seau did have Zolpidem, often found in the sleeping aid Ambien, and traces of the anti-inflammatory drug naproxen in his system when he died that were "consistent with therapeutic use," wrote Deputy Medical Examiner Craig Nelson.

The autopsy showed no underlying hemorrhaging or contusions on Seau's brain, which appeared to be normal. His family has donated some of his brain tissue for research amid questions about whether any damage from his 20-year football career played some factor in his suicide.

Questions remain about why Seau, 43, decided to kill himself on May 2 at his suburban Oceanside home. No suicide note was found, according to the autopsy report, and family and friends said Seau didn't appear distraught or depressed.

Investigators said the gun Seau used to kill himself was an unregistered .357-caliber revolver that had five hollow-point bullets inside. They also found his cellphone lying on his bed. The phone had its memory chip missing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans work out free-agent OTs George Fant, Chris Hubbard

The Titans are exploring free agency to fill an impending hole on the offensive line for at least the beginning of the 2023 season. Tennessee hosted free-agent tackles George Fant and Chris Hubbard for workouts on Saturday.

news

DL Chris Jones seeking contract extension, not present as Chiefs veterans report to training camp

DL Chris Jones was not present for the start of camp as he seeks a contract extension, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported, a source. Jones is subject to $50,000 fines per day he is absent, Rapoport added.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Davante Adams on RB Josh Jacobs' importance in Raiders offense: 'We're gonna need that guy' on the field

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams joined "NFL Total Access" on Friday to discuss the importance of teammate Josh Jacobs in the team's offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More