No added pressure for Patrick Mahomes after $500M deal

Just how long are Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tied together for what they hope will be fruitful future?

Longer than Mahomes admits he even knew was possible.

"There were two things I said when we went into negotiations: I wanted to keep great players around me and I wanted to have long-term security for my family," Mahomes said, via CBSSports.com. "I certainly wasn't thinking 10 years. I didn't even know NFL contracts did that."

Well, indeed they do, as Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension that ultimately keeps the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player with the franchise through 2031 and pays him more than $500 million as it includes Mahomes' two remaining years on his rookie deal.

With the largest contract in sports history combined with Mahomes having already won an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, expectations and conversations regarding a dynasty are in abundance. However, as exhibited by calm and cool nature during three astounding comebacks in the 2019 posteason, Mahomes is shrugging off any pressure.

"Not necessarily," Mahomes said when asked if there was added pressure following the contract. "I'm going to go out there and be the best player and person I can be. Obviously, you want to win a lot of football games, but I feel if I not only make an impact on the football field but the Kansas City community for a long time -- that will play out the contract and that will be what pays off.

"To not only win a lot of football games and hopefully win a championship, but I want to make an impact on the community and the people around me."