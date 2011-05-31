No. 8: Jags get unlikely win on deflected desperation heave

No Hail Mary, other than the famous Roger Staubach original, resides at the level of fame as unbelievable plays, now known as major events, like the "Holy Roller" or the "Music City Miracle." Yet, so few of these desperation Hail Mary plays turn out successful that they are impossible to ignore when they do -- especially because many are the deciding points in a game. Really, the replacement points, as the desperation heaves can singularly erase everything done in the first 59:55 of a contest.