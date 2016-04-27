No. 8 for sale? Browns talking to teams chasing Elliott

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Cleveland's front office -- picking No. 8 overall -- has spoken with a handful of teams hoping to move up the board for Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott doesn't see himself falling past Chicago, telling The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday that the Bears are in love with him. Chicago, though, can't expect the draft's top runner to fall that far. It's possible Elliott doesn't get past the Cowboys at No. 4.
The Giants and Dolphins could both use a new featured back. So could the talent-needy Browns, but VP of football operations Sashi Brown told reporters that Cleveland is "locked in" on a specific player at No. 8. Per Brown, the club will try to shop the pick if that player is gone or if someone "blows our socks off," per The Plain Dealer.
As for Elliott, he's been a steady climber in the hours leading up to Thursday night's first round. We don't expect him to wait long for the phone to ring.