Around the NFL

No. 8 for sale? Browns talking to teams chasing Elliott

Published: Apr 27, 2016 at 04:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Are the Browns preparing for another trade down in the first round?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Cleveland's front office -- picking No. 8 overall -- has spoken with a handful of teams hoping to move up the board for Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The Giants (No. 10), Bears (No. 11) and Dolphins (No. 13) all make sense as trade partners. 

Elliott doesn't see himself falling past Chicago, telling The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday that the Bears are in love with him. Chicago, though, can't expect the draft's top runner to fall that far. It's possible Elliott doesn't get past the Cowboys at No. 4.

The Giants and Dolphins could both use a new featured back. So could the talent-needy Browns, but VP of football operations Sashi Brown told reporters that Cleveland is "locked in" on a specific player at No. 8. Per Brown, the club will try to shop the pick if that player is gone or if someone "blows our socks off," per The Plain Dealer.

When Cleveland netted a bounty of picks by trading No. 2 overall to the Eagles, the Browns made it clear they might not be done wheeling and dealing. At some stage, though, you need to swing and hit on players.

As for Elliott, he's been a steady climber in the hours leading up to Thursday night's first round. We don't expect him to wait long for the phone to ring.

