Around the NFL

No. 7 pick Josh Allen signs rookie deal with Jaguars

Published: May 23, 2019 at 07:39 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Josh Allen didn't practice on Thursday, but he did sign his rookie contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced.

The rookie pass rusher, who sat out Thursday's OTA as a precaution with a knee bruise, was the seventh overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

"The journey began when I got drafted here, but now it's official," Allen said via the Jaguars' public relations. "Now, I get to put my head down, get to work and continue to try and be the best player I can."

A physical force out of Kentucky, Allen's combine numbers were impressive, as the 6-foot-5, 262-pound edge ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash.

Allen's signing leaves Jacksonville with just one 2019 selection -- third-round linebacker Quincy Williams -- left to be signed out of their seven-player class.

