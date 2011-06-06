No. 4: Lynch helps 'Hawks rumble past Saints in playoff thriller

Yet, the high-powered Saints, with their sixth-ranked offense and surprisingly solid fourth-ranked defense, ran into a buzz saw in the Pacific Northwest. I had to listen to the first half in my car radio before going back to work, and when the Seahawks climbed back in the game, it felt like I was listening to Ohio State-Michigan. Say what you want about Seattle, rain, and Tom Hanks' 35th best movie, but fans in that town bring it.