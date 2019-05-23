Around the NFL

No. 20 pick Noah Fant signs with Denver Broncos

Published: May 23, 2019 at 09:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Denver Broncos have a big piece of their 2019 NFL Draft officially under contract.

The Broncos signed tight end Noah Fant, the 20th overall pick of the draft, to a four-year deal, the team announced. As with all first-round picks, Fant's deal carries a team fifth-year option.

Denver's selection of the 6-foot-4, 249-pound Fant in the draft addressed a position of need, and he should immediately press for a starting job heading into training camp.

In addition to size, Fant possesses speed, having clocked a 4.50 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He finished his college career at Iowa with 78 catches for 1,083 yards and 19 touchdowns, and Fant is in a perfect spot to contribute when considering his quarterback.

During his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Joe Flacco didn't hesitate to get his tight end involved in the passing game and he recently expressed excitement to work with Fant.

Flacco and the Broncos expect big things with the first-round pick, and the talented Fant should deliver.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Josh Dobbs leads Vikings to comeback win off bench: 'I know the circumstance I was put in was a little abnormal'

Having arrived in Minnesota on Wednesday, Josh Dobbs was thrown into the fire Sunday when rookie Jaren Hall was concussed. Dobbs delivered with two comebacks in one fourth quarter as the Vikings rallied past the Atlanta Falcons for a stunning 31-28 victory.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud sets single-game rookie passing record with 470 yards in comeback win over Buccaneers

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud tore the Buccaneers defense asunder in his eighth career start, tying a rookie record with five touchdown passes and setting one with 470 passing yards in a 39-37 victory over Tampa Bay.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feared to have suffered significant knee injury in loss to Raiders

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury -- potentially a torn ACL -- during New York's 30-6 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Jets on Monday night

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.
news

Vikings QB Jaren Hall suffers concussion vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, making his first-career start in replace of an injured Kirk Cousins, suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Injury roundup: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee), Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) both expected to play

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers. Here are some other injuries to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 slate of games.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) inactive vs. Packers; Brett Rypien to start 

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) is not expected to play, and Brett Rypien will start for Los Angeles against the Packers on Sunday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. 
news

Giants place TE Darren Waller (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) on injured reserve

The New York Giants have placed Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. 
news

Cardinals don't activate QB Kyler Murray off PUP list before Sunday's game against Browns

The Arizona Cardinals did not activate quarterback Kyler Murray off the physically unable to perform list before the deadline for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, putting Clayton Tune in line to make his first career start.