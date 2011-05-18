No. 17: Johnson's drop in OT costs Bills a win over Steelers

What's cooler than seeing an underdog take on a contender and jack them up? Buffalo gave a Pittsburgh team that had everything to play for all it could handle. That includes Buffalo's suspect defense, which came into the game dead last against the run and poor overall. Yet, time and again, Chan Gailey's unit kept Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense in check. The Bills were oh so close to pulling off a huge upset, as well as likely giving the Ravens the AFC North. How would that have affected the season? How 'bout the NFL draft?