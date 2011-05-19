No. 16: Cards ride third-string QB past Cowboys on Christmas

But this game brought back even older memories than 2009. The Cowboys played the Cardinals on Christmas night, 1995, in another seemingly meaningless game. That was until the team found out on the flight to Arizona that the top-seeded 49ers blew their game in Atlanta, meaning Dallas would now be playing for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Cowboys beat the Cardinals handily, and would go on to win Super Bowl XXX … ironically held in Sun Devil Stadium a month later.