No. 1 in 2013? How USC's Matt Barkley can cement draft status

From making the proper audible against the blitz to switching sides of a designated run play to better exploit a numerical advantage at the point of attack, Barkley can continue to develop his football acumen to become an exceptional quarterback from a mental standpoint. Lane Kiffin can further his development by granting him more freedom at the line of scrimmage to prepare him for the next level. For instance, Andrew Luck started calling some of his own plays during the second half of his final season at Stanford, which undoubtedly will make him better prepared to run the game from the line of scrimmage as a pro. If Kiffin gave Barkley more ownership of the play calls and adjustments, he could give his star quarterback invaluable experience that will help him make a smooth transition to the pro game.