Analysis

No. 1 in 2013? How USC's Matt Barkley can cement draft status

Published: Apr 30, 2012 at 04:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Matt Barkley will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

That is my expectation after conducting a preliminary evaluation on USC's star quarterback.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Barkley is a classic pocket passer with an extraordinary football IQ. He complements superb instincts and awareness with a refined set of fundamentals that allow him to make all the throws from the pocket. Barkley shows exceptional accuracy and ball placement, particularly on short and intermediate routes thrown inside the numbers. He consistently tosses tight spirals within the strike zone of his intended target, leading to valuable yardage after the catch.

Barkley is efficient and effective against the blitz. He routinely identifies the pressure during his pre-snap read and quickly gets the ball to his designated hot receiver. When he isn't able to unload the ball prior to the pressure, he displays courage and toughness while standing and delivering against the onslaught.

In assessing Barkley's flaws, I would point to his lack of elite arm strength and mediocre athleticism. Although he is capable of delivering accurate strikes to all areas of the field, Barkley doesn't possess the stellar arm of a Jay Cutler or Matthew Stafford. He overcomes this deficiency with excellent timing and anticipation. He throws receivers open with his pinpoint passes and doesn't get enough credit for fitting balls into tight windows.

Barkley is not a top-tier athlete, but is very comfortable throwing on the move. He consistently rifles strikes to receivers on crossing routes following bootleg and waggle action. With the majority of offensive systems featuring a variety of movement passes, Barkley's ability to throw on the run enhances his value to several teams in the league.

Barkley will enter the preseason as the consensus No. 1 prospect on most boards, but he still needs to work on a few areas of his game to cement his status atop the chart in next year's draft. Here are three areas Barkley should concentrate on this fall:

Leadership

Barkley's decision to return to USC for his senior campaign will provide scouts and coaches with another year to assess his leadership skills. He will enter the season regarded as the top quarterback in college football, and performing under those lofty expectations will give evaluators a glimpse at his ability to handle the pressure of being a franchise quarterback.

Much like Andrew Luck endured during his final season at Stanford, Barkley's performance will be critiqued on a weekly basis. Observers will scrutinize each and every throw, and the constant chatter about his game could affect his focus and performance. However, if he is able to thrive under the intense spotlight, scouts certainly will not questions his confidence, poise or mental toughness.

On the field, Barkley can display the leadership skills scouts covet by guiding a loaded USC squad into title contention. Although that would appear to be an easy task with an offensive lineup featuring the very talented Robert Woods and Marqise Lee at wide receiver, Barkley's ability to maximize those talents while managing the game would cement his status as a leader.

Game management

Playing quarterback as a pro is more mental than physical. The best at the position are able to defeat opponents by deciphering coverage prior to the snap and making the right adjustment to exploit the defense. While Barkley has demonstrated this trait during his time at USC, he could still improve significantly in this area.

Brooks: Top 30 2013 prospects

Who are the best college players behind Matt Barkley? Bucky Brooks runs down his top 30 players right now. More ...

From making the proper audible against the blitz to switching sides of a designated run play to better exploit a numerical advantage at the point of attack, Barkley can continue to develop his football acumen to become an exceptional quarterback from a mental standpoint. Lane Kiffin can further his development by granting him more freedom at the line of scrimmage to prepare him for the next level. For instance, Andrew Luck started calling some of his own plays during the second half of his final season at Stanford, which undoubtedly will make him better prepared to run the game from the line of scrimmage as a pro. If Kiffin gave Barkley more ownership of the play calls and adjustments, he could give his star quarterback invaluable experience that will help him make a smooth transition to the pro game.

Outside of expanding his football knowledge, Barkley can continue to improve his decision-making within the pocket. Although his touchdown-to-interception ratio was exceptional in 2011 (39 touchdowns against only seven picks), he can take his game to another level by learning to utilize all of the options within a play to put further stress on the defense. Part of the reason Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees have consistently produced despite facing a myriad of defensive tactics, is their ability to identify and target the open checkdown. If Barkley can develop and refine this skill as a collegian, he will enter the league as a more polished player than most of his counterparts.

Anticipation

Barkley is one of the most accomplished passers in college football, but his arm strength and athleticism don't rate superior based on pro standards. To compensate for his perceived deficiencies, he has to demonstrate exceptional instincts and awareness for the position.

While Stafford and Michael Vick are able to rely on their extraordinary physical gifts to make up for late reads, Barkley must be able to win with his ability to anticipate open windows. He must master the art of throwing his receivers open with pinpoint tosses routinely delivered before his receivers come out of their breaks. In addition, he has to continue to develop a sense of awareness that allows him to deliver balls into the open areas of coverage before his receivers run through the zone.

Quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Eli Manning are able to thrive in this manner, so Barkley can certainly be an exceptional player at the next level if he masters this skill.

(Editor's Note: A version of this article originally appeared Dec. 22, 2011.)

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Jaguars must do to help struggling Trevor Lawrence; Cowboys' Micah Parsons for DPOY?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains what the Jaguars need to do to help Trevor Lawrence rebound from a rough first 10 games of his NFL career. Plus, a look at Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons' case for Defensive Player of the Year, a new candidate for the title of WR1 and a playoff contender's sagging pass defense.
news

Two bubble teams that WILL make NFL playoffs; projections I like/dislike for Week 12

As we approach December, playoff races in the AFC and NFC remain wide open. With that in mind, Cynthia Frelund identifies one bubble team from each conference that projects as postseason material.
news

RB Index, Week 12: Why a running back has the best shot to win NFL MVP in years 

Maurice Jones-Drew explains why Colts second-year pro Jonathan Taylor has a legitimate chance to become the first running back to win the NFL MVP award since 2012. 
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

Will Tom Brady or Jonathan Taylor make a bigger splash in the MVP race? Which rookie wide receiver is poised to put on a show in a rivalry game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Week 12 NFL game picks: Rams rebound against Packers; Steelers top Bengals

Can the Rams snap their losing streak in Green Bay? Will the Steelers come out on top in an AFC North showdown with the Bengals? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 12 NFL game.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.
news

Top 10 NFL disruptors in 2021: Micah Parsons, Raiders duo stand out

Has any NFL defender caused more problems for offenses than Dallas' Micah Parsons? Nick Shook assesses the top 10 disruptors of the 2021 season so far.
news

NFL Week 12 underdogs: Will Steelers beat the Bengals? Can Colts knock off the Bucs?

Can the Steelers avoid a season sweep by the Bengals? Will the Colts keep their winning streak alive against the Bucs? Marc Sessler makes the case for five underdogs in Week 12.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 12: Aaron Rodgers returns to top three; Josh Allen takes a dip

In the latest installment of Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, Aaron Rodgers vaults back into the top three while Josh Allen takes a dip. There's a change at the top of the board, too. Check out the full quarterback rankings.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 12: Can struggling Seahawks' and Browns' offenses be fixed?

David Carr takes a closer look at two offenses -- Seattle and Cleveland -- that aren't living up to their expectations. Can either be fixed? Plus, Justin Jefferson soars up Carr's top 15 player rankings.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Patriots rise, Bills fall as pecking order changes from top to bottom

In his Week 12 Power Rankings, Dan Hanzus makes changes at No. 1 and No. 32, with a whole lot of reshuffling in between. And yes, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are back in the contender tier.
news

Why Rodney Harrison deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Scott Pioli says former NFL safety Rodney Harrison deserves a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his argument isn't based on his own biases. Harrison's career production is comparable to a number of HOFers, including one member of the Class of 2021.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW