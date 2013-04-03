Nnamdi Asomugha should bounce back on San Francisco 49ers

The insertion of Asomugha into the 49ers' lineup could be a terrific move for both parties. Vic Fangio's defense is built upon a variety of man coverage concepts that ideally suit Asomugha's talents. When I broke down the 49ers' defensive tape, I noticed the unit primarily played a heavy dose of Cover 1 Robber (man-free with a safety lurking in the middle) and 2-Man (two deep safeties with underneath defenders in tight man coverage). The cornerbacks routinely align in press coverage to take away easy short/intermediate throws outside of the numbers. Given the fact that San Francisco can generate pressure with only four rushers, defensive backs are free to aggressively jump routes in their area and make plays on the ball, knowing a safety or linebacker is going to assist them in coverage down the field. This results in a number of deflections and interceptions. For Asomugha, these tactics could help him regain the aggressiveness and swagger that made him a feared defender for most of his career.