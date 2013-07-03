Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington marry in Idaho

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha married Kerry Washington, the star of TV's "Scandal," last week in Hailey, Idaho.
E! reported the nuptials Wednesday and posted a copy of the couple's marriage license online. The Blaine County recorder's office in Hailey confirmed the June 24 filing to The Associated Press.
The 31-year-old athlete and 36-year-old actress were married the same day they filed for the license. Washington's parents served as official witnesses, and one of Asomugha's relatives performed the ceremony.
Asomugha, a four-time All-Pro, played for the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the 49ers this offseason.
Besides starring in the ABC political thriller, Washington's other recent credits include the films "Peeples" and "Django Unchained." She currently graces the cover of the August issue of Vanity Fair.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.