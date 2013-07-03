Nnamdi Asomugha, Kerry Washington marry in Idaho

Published: Jul 03, 2013 at 12:42 PM
Asomugha-Washington-130702-tos.jpg
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha married TV star Kerry Washington last week in Hailey, Idaho. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press-Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha married Kerry Washington, the star of TV's "Scandal," last week in Hailey, Idaho.

E! reported the nuptials Wednesday and posted a copy of the couple's marriage license online. The Blaine County recorder's office in Hailey confirmed the June 24 filing to The Associated Press.

The 31-year-old athlete and 36-year-old actress were married the same day they filed for the license. Washington's parents served as official witnesses, and one of Asomugha's relatives performed the ceremony.

Asomugha, a four-time All-Pro, played for the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the 49ers this offseason.

Besides starring in the ABC political thriller, Washington's other recent credits include the films "Peeples" and "Django Unchained." She currently graces the cover of the August issue of Vanity Fair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 9 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

Cardinals to start QB Kyler Murray against Falcons barring setback this week

The Arizona Cardinals plan to start quarterback Kyler Murray against the Falcons on Sunday barring a setback, head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Monday.
news

Neil Reynolds' Wraps Week 9

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds recaps Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season