Nkemdiche shows up to Cardinals camp 'not in shape'

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft, Nkemdiche has proven to be a problematic player. The defensive tackle has started just six games of 27 played in his first three seasons, tallying 4.5 sacks last year. Arizona declined his fifth-year option after he finished the 2018 campaign on injured reserve. Nkemdiche, who had off-the-field issues coming out of college, was then arrested in June for speeding and driving with a suspended license.