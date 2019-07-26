Around the NFL

Nkemdiche shows up to Cardinals camp 'not in shape'

Published: Jul 26, 2019 at 10:26 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Welcome back to the doghouse, Robert Nkemdiche.

Already on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers from his ACL tear, the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman showed up to camp out of shape this week.

"Not in shape, I guess. That's kind of where we'll leave it," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Nkemdiche on Friday, per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. "He's on PUP and he's working through that. When he is cleared, we'll work with him."

Since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft, Nkemdiche has proven to be a problematic player. The defensive tackle has started just six games of 27 played in his first three seasons, tallying 4.5 sacks last year. Arizona declined his fifth-year option after he finished the 2018 campaign on injured reserve. Nkemdiche, who had off-the-field issues coming out of college, was then arrested in June for speeding and driving with a suspended license.

All this, plus Nkemdiche's injury and conditioning issues, should call into question whether the 24-year-old is long for this Cardinals roster. Though the man who drafted him, general manager Steve Keim, is still in the building, Nkemdiche is now playing under his third coach, and the two are clearly not off to a good start.

Nkemdiche is owed $2.74 million in the final year of his rookie deal, but Arizona could save $500,000 if it chooses to part ways with the defensive tackle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

