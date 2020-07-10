Around the NFL

N.J. governor: Giants, Jets wouldn't need to quarantine before camp

Kevin Patra

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said players traveling to the state would not need to quarantine before camp.

Murphy said on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday that New Jersey's quarantine rule -- which requires individuals traveling from certain states that are seeing high COVID-19 figures to isolate for 14 days -- has a "carve-out for essential travel," per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

According to Murphy, pro sports teams would qualify for that carve-out. Both the New York Giants (East Rutherford) and Jets (Florham Park) work out of New Jersey, where MetLife Stadium resides.

The news means Jets and Giants players and staffs traveling from hot-spot areas for training camp later this month -- scheduled for July 28 -- will not have to quarantine.

"We'd probably, without having put this in stone, I'm sure we'd probably want to do one, and more than one, test for the virus when they got here," Murphy said. "Or ask them to take it as they're leaving wherever their host state is. That's the minimum standard. ... We -- along with New York and Connecticut -- have asked folks if they're coming from a hotspot state to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested. A 14-day quarantine doesn't work in an NFL schedule. So, at least the testing piece would have to be there, and I think if anyone is symptomatic or they've tested positive already, I'd hope they wouldn't get on the plane."

The same "carve-out" applies to players traveling to New York and Connecticut, like members of the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Murphy also said that the NFL and state government would decide "together" on whether teams will play with no fans or at a significantly reduced capacity.

"That'd be all of us," he said, per Leonard. "We'd need to be involved because this is a public health matter, so we couldn't put people in close contact with each other unless we thought that was a reasonable step to take. That's the big nut that we still have yet to crack, I would say. Whether they go the European soccer route where they're playing games with no fans or whether or not there's some amount of fans they can have in there, that's a decision we have to make together."

The NFL and NFLPA have already agreed that fans will not be allowed at training camp, but teams can have up to two fan events at stadiums this preseason with strict protocols, if local authorities allow, Rapoport reported.

Rapoport also added that if fans are allowed at games, mask coverings will be required.

Most of the training camp and preseason protocols have been established, but the actual training camp schedules and preseason game schedules have yet to be set. Economic considerations are also not yet finalized, Rapoport reported.

Related Content

Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift ready to battle Kerryon 'full force' for snaps

Detroit drafted multifaceted Georgia product D'Andre Swift in the second round to bolster a running back crew that has lacked pizzazz when incumbent starter Kerryon Johnson has gone down with knee injuries.

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session
news

Pats' Cam Newton meets up with N'Keal Harry for throwing session

Cam Newton continues to make the rounds working with new teammates. The New England Patriots quarterback was spotted tossing the football with N'Keal Harry in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Laviska Shenault Jr. during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
news

Jaguars sign rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially locked in four of the their twelve selections in the 2020 NFL Draft after signing second-round wide receiver Laviska Shenault.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
news

Vrabel urges patience for Derrick Henry's long-term contract

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel appeared on NFL NOW on Thursday morning to discuss running back Derrick Henry's impending contract situation.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pose for photographers after swapping jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 41-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Proposed NFL game-day protocols include postgame restrictions

In what will be long list of ways the NFL will be looking different in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that normal postgame activities including player interactions and jersey swaps will not be allowed this upcoming season, if proposed game-day protocols are agreed to.
Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum
news

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.
FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear
news

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Free-agent running back Lamar Miller is getting up to speed ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Houston Texans starting RB, who missed all of the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, posted a video running and cutting. 
Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987
news

Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987

Cam Newton will be just the fourth player to wear the number for New England in a regular-season game and the first non-kicker. No Pats player has sported No. 1 since Tony Franklin in 1987.
Walter Payton Man of the Year and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai walk near the field prior to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won 41-33. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

'Bittersweet' for J.J. Watt to root on wife, Kealia, from afar

As the sports world continues to figure out how to navigate practicing and playing amid a pandemic, the Texans DE is cheering on the Red Stars' forward from farther away than he'd like. 
Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract
news

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract

Rex Burkhead's base compensation drops from $3 million to $2 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The restructuring includes a $550K signing bonus, $1.05M in base salary and $400K in per-game roster bonuses.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

George Kittle sees 'hungry' 49ers itching to return to Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle says he has noticed that his teammates are hungry to return to the Super Bowl just months after falling short of a championship.
