Nineteen things to know about Week 7 injury report

"I feel good, I feel better," Beckham said, via ESPN.
Beckham hurt his hip against the Ravens in the first half of last Sunday's game, but went on to post 222 receiving yards and two touchdowns after returning to the game.
Beckham has 35 catches for 581 yards and three touchdowns on the year. The Rams' secondary has been problematic for them this season, and Beckham could post another big day in London.
Cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) and running back Rashad Jennings (thumb) are also both likely to play Sunday for the Giants.
Here are some other injuries we are tracking on Friday:
- Bills running back LeSean McCoy (hamstring) was limited in practice after missing Thursday's session. McCoy left Wednesday's practice after his hamstring tightened up. Practicing Friday is a good move towards playing Sunday against the Dolphins. McCoy will be a game-time decision and is questionable, according to the team.
Bills first-round pick Shaq Lawson was activated from the PUP list Friday after returning to practice on Thursday. Lawson is returning from the shoulder injury that's kept him off the field so far this season.
- The Redskins ruled out tight end Jordan Reed for the second straight week after he suffered a concussion. DeSean Jackson (shoulder) is questionable to play. Wideout Josh Doctson (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve.
- Rams defensive end Robert Quinn (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday but is expected to play, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Quinn has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury but has practiced fully the last two days.
- Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (shoulder) returned to practice after sitting out the last two days. He is questionable to play. Wideout Steve Smith (ankle) and linebacker Terrell Suggs are doubtful. Cornerback Jimmy Smith (concussion) and wideout Kamar Aiken (thigh) are questionable.
- Eagles defensive tackle Bennie Logan (groin)isn't practicing but will be questionable for Sunday's game, Philly coach Doug Pederson said.
- Bears quarterback Brian Hoyerbroke the radius bone in his left arm on Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. Surgery is considered likely, but a late-season return could happen.
- Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson didn't practice and is questionable with an ankle injury. Offensive tackle Ryan Clady (shoulder) and center Nick Mangold (knee) are both questionable as well.
Jets linebacker Darron Lee (ankle) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle) are out for Sunday.
- Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams (knee) was ruled out, along with wideout Markus Wheaton (shoulder) and defensive end Cameron Heyward (hamstring).
- Dolphins tight ends Jordan Cameron (concussion) and Dion Sims (concussion) were ruled out, along with cornerback Xavien Howard (knee). Running back Arian Foster (hamstring) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins are questionable.
Cardinals receiver John Brown has a sickle-cell trait that's causing leg pains and he is doubtful to play Sunday. Coach Bruce Arians hasn't ruled him out for Sunday yet, although he didn't practice.
- Lions tight end Eric Ebron (ankle, knee), linebacker DeAndre Levy (knee, quad), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) and running back Theo Riddick (ankle) were ruled out.