Niners won't punish McDonald until process plays out

"Well I'll say first, I think it was obviously acknowledged that it was bungled by the league and they came back and they corrected it. Ray didn't take the field in the regular season, he was already down, they suspended him for the year. Could it have happened sooner? It could have happened sooner. I don't understand, the video, what was seen, when it was seen, how it wasn't seen, I don't know the answers to that so it is very hard for me to answer that question. But we certainly need to take a very hard look at ourselves as a league and figure out a better way to do this. Even coming back to Ray McDonald, we've got a collective bargaining agreement in place that makes it difficult for the team to take an action, the league to take an action, etcetera, and I think we need to set any negotiating aside and sit down and figure out, is there a better way through collective bargaining, through everything, to look through domestic violence and understand each case is its own separate case. Ray McDonald is not Ray Rice, and if there's another one, it's not the same as the previous. Each case is its own individual entity, and I think as a society we have a sense of saying, well, we didn't do it right with Ray Rice right away so you need to overdo it with Ray McDonald or whoever else it is, and I don't believe that's the country that we live in. I don't think that's a fair way to approach it. I think we need to have a better holistic approach but I think you'd have to be very careful not to punish somebody that is in a different situation than the last one and apply what happened in the last one to this one."