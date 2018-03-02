Niners win coin toss over Raiders for ninth overall pick

The 49ers won a coin flip against the Oakland Raiders on Friday to secure the ninth overall pick in April's NFL draft. In losing the coin flip, the Raiders get the 10th overall pick.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who played for both the 49ers and Raiders, flipped the coin in front of 49ers general manager John Lynch at the Indiana Convention Center. Raiders coach Jon Gruden and GM Reggie McKenzie also attended. The coin flip took part in front of the weight benches used for the NFL Scouting Combine.
With the 49ers' win, the New England Patriots receive the 43rd overall pick for trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
It remains to be seen who 49ers general manager John Lynch will pick at No. 9. In their latest mock drafts, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks see the 49ers selecting Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with their first pick of the draft, which takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. NFL Network's Charley Casserly and Peter Schrager see Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward as a player the 49ers will target if he's available.
Each of these players will take part in combine drills on either Sunday or Monday.