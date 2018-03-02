Around the NFL

Niners win coin toss over Raiders for ninth overall pick

Published: Mar 02, 2018 at 04:32 AM

The San Francisco 49ers are victors in the offseason battle of the bay.

The 49ers won a coin flip against the Oakland Raiders on Friday to secure the ninth overall pick in April's NFL draft. In losing the coin flip, the Raiders get the 10th overall pick.

The coin flip was necessary to determine draft order after the 49ers and Raiders finished with 6-10 records and were tied with a .512 strength of schedule.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, who played for both the 49ers and Raiders, flipped the coin in front of 49ers general manager John Lynch at the Indiana Convention Center. Raiders coach Jon Gruden and GM Reggie McKenzie also attended. The coin flip took part in front of the weight benches used for the NFL Scouting Combine.

With the 49ers' win, the New England Patriots receive the 43rd overall pick for trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

It remains to be seen who 49ers general manager John Lynch will pick at No. 9. In their latest mock drafts, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks see the 49ers selecting Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with their first pick of the draft, which takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. NFL Network's Charley Casserly and Peter Schrager see Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward as a player the 49ers will target if he's available.

As for the Raiders, Casserly and Schrager each have Oakland targeting Edmunds at No. 10 if he's still available. Jeremiah sees the Raiders taking Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, and Brooks believes Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes could be wearing silver and black next fall.

Each of these players will take part in combine drills on either Sunday or Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being bigger and faster than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

news

Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms

Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night.

news

Former lacrosse star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons' initial 53-man roster

Jared Bernhardt has only been a football wide receiver since May but showed enough this summer to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster.

news

Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney 'ready to go' for season opener: 'I've got a lot to prove to myself'

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed seven games in 2021, underwent a knee procedure early in the offseason that kept him out of spring practices, and has been dealing with an undisclosed leg injury during training camp that kept him out of preseason action.

news

Dak Prescott to Cowboys' doubters: 'Keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play'

The Cowboys famously haven't won multiple playoff games in a season or made the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Dallas also has not made it to the postseason in back-to-back campaigns since 2006-2007.

news

Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't want to 'ruffle the feathers' by requesting release, happy to stay with 49ers

Niners QB1 Trey Lance doesn't believe anything changes with Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the team, and Jimmy G stressed his ego is in check going from a starting QB to a backup.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE