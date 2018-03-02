Niners win coin toss over Raiders for ninth overall pick

It remains to be seen who 49ers general manager John Lynch will pick at No. 9. In their latest mock drafts, NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks see the 49ers selecting Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with their first pick of the draft, which takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. NFL Network's Charley Casserly and Peter Schrager see Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward as a player the 49ers will target if he's available.