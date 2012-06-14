Niners will field one of the NFL's most explosive offenses in 2012

Smith also displayed better footwork and fundamentals in the pocket. He routinely set up at the top of his drops with proper balance and body control, allowing him to fully incorporate his lower body into throws. As a result, his balls had more velocity and zip, and he was able to squeeze throws into tighter windows. Smith's improvement in this area was apparent when he connected with Crabtree on an angle route between multiple defenders in the end zone to conclude the 49ers' red-zone period. This was a similar throw to the game-winning toss to Davis against the Saints in the NFC divisional round, but Smith's willingness to let it rip reflects a renewed confidence in his ability to fit the ball into small windows.