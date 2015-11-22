Niners will explore Colin Kaepernick trade options in offseason

The battle, though, might come around April 1. That's when Kaepernick's contract vests if he's healthy and on the roster. But if he can't pass a physical by then -- which may or may not be the case depending on who does the physical and where he is in his rehab -- the intrigue begins. Does that mean the team is on the hook for his $11.9M salary that is guaranteed for injury? Or if they release him and he plays for someone else (a team would offset the amount the Niners pay on his salary) is that enough to minimize what San Francisco has to pay? If there is a debate regarding the money, it'll likely end up in a grievance.