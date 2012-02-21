Niners' Whitner in studio; '80s flashback; '40s pioneer

Published: Feb 20, 2012 at 10:09 PM

San Francisco 49ers safety Donte Whitner was a big reason why the 49ers had one of the most feared defenses in the NFL this past season. Tune in to NFL Network's "NFL Total Access" Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET and hear from Whitner on the 49ers' surprising 2011 season and how the team plans to get over the hump in 2012.

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» The NFL Scouting Combine is more than just a series of 40-yard dashes. Michael Lombardi says the event offers enticing action to the keenest eyes, both on and off the field.

Mayock: 2012 draft rankings

With the NFL Scouting Combine around the corner, Mike Mayock updates his position-by-position rankings for the 2012 NFL Draft. More ...

» With Van Halen's reunion album making noise on the charts, Jason Smith revisits a 1986 playoff game between the Jets and Chiefs and finds that nostalgia isn't what it used to be.

» Packers backup QB Matt Flynn will be in high demand when free agency opens on March 13. Check out a list of the notable 2012 free agents.

» Ben Roethlisberger said last week he had yet to hear from new Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley. On Monday, the quarterback told a reporter that was still the case.

» Two decades before the Civil Rights Act, and a year before Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier, Kenny Washington was the first African-American to play in the modern NFL.

» The NFL has grown from humble roots to a league with a global fan base, and it's not stopping. Take a look at the sport's evolution.

» The March edition of NFL Magazine captures the story of Eli Manning's triumphant season in New York, plus much more. Subscribe now and save up to 75 percent off newsstand prices.

» You could win $1 million with the all-new fantasy game from the NFL.

» Happy birthday to free-agent wide receiver Braylon Edwards, who turns 29 on Tuesday. Also celebrating a birthday Tuesday is former NFL running back Terry Allen, who turns 44.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos, Seahawks, Buccaneers players won't take part in voluntary offseason workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks players became the first groups to announce they won't attend voluntary offseason workouts. In a statement sent from the NFLPA on Tuesday, players from both teams said they would skip offseason workouts until the COVID-19 pandemic is better controlled. The Buccaneers later followed suit.
news

Tyler Lockett: Seahawks need to be open to adjusting, 'not act like we know everything' 

The Seahawks learned plenty from their 2020 season, which began with a hot start but fizzled by the time the season turned to winter. With a new offensive coordinator now in the mix, they're out to make sure they don't repeat the same mistakes.
news

Once in a generation: Is Trevor Lawrence NFL's next big thing?

Trevor Lawrence chose to wear No. 16 at Clemson because of aspirations to become the next Peyton Manning, but scouts agree that Andrew Luck -- the last generational quarterback to enter the draft -- is a more accurate comparison
news

Rob Gronkowski believes Julian Edelman 'has a great possibility to be a Hall of Famer'

Julian Edelman announced on Monday that he is calling it a career after 12 seasons. Rob Gronkowski, one of Edelman's most outspoken former teammates, wasted little in making two grand declarations regarding the Super LIII MVP's future.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW