Niners' Walker, Falcons' Douglas among Week 6 X-factors

Demetrius Bell, Bills, OT: The Bills' ability to spread the field is predicated on their pass protection, which often pits their offensive tackles against elite pass rushers without help. On Sunday against the Giants, Bell, who has logged 28 starts in three seasons, faces the daunting task of handling Osi Umenyiora off the edge. If he can keep Umenyiora from taking over the game, the Bills' offense will have plenty of opportunities to take shots down the field.