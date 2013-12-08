Niners use go-ahead field goal to defeat Seahawks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Phil Dawson kicked a 22-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining and the San Francisco 49ers held off the Seattle Seahawks 19-17 on Sunday.
Frank Gore broke a 51-yard gain with just more than four minutes left to set up the go-ahead 11-play, 76-yard drive as the 49ers (9-4) kept the playoff-bound Seahawks (11-2) from clinching the NFC West on San Francisco's home field.
Dawson's fourth field goal of the day gave him 20 straight converted field goals, a franchise record topping Joe Nedney's 18 consecutive in 2006-07.
Russell Wilson threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Luke Willson and Marshawn Lynch ran for an 11-yard score for Seattle, denied a franchise-best sixth road victory.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press