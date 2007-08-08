Niners to pay tribute to Walsh in season opener

Memorial Service on NFLN
The NFL Network will carry the public memorial service for Bill Walsh live and in its entirety Friday at 2 p.m. ET.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers will wear their cherry-red throwback jerseys in their regular season opener against Arizona as part of a tribute to former coach Bill Walsh.
Owner John York said Monday that the 49ers have been given permission to don the same jerseys they wore when Walsh roamed the sideline for their Monday night opener Sept. 10. The club still is formulating the rest of its tribute to Walsh, who died July 30 after a bout with leukemia.
York pushed the league to allow San Francisco to suit up for the opener in red jerseys, which also will be worn at another home game later in the season. The 49ers will wear a "BW" decal on their helmets all season.
"The fans here wanted this from Day One, but we had to make sure we had permission to do that," York said. "I think this is very appropriate for Bill, and I'm glad we were able to do it."
The 49ers will hold a moment of silence before their preseason opener Monday against Denver, but will reserve their bigger tribute for their nationally televised game. The NFL and ESPN also will be involved in the tribute, York said.
