Niners to pay tribute to Walsh in season opener

Published: Aug 08, 2007 at 06:23 AM

Memorial Service on NFLN

  The NFL Network will carry the public memorial service for Bill Walsh live and in its entirety Friday at 2 p.m. ET.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers will wear their cherry-red throwback jerseys in their regular season opener against Arizona as part of a tribute to former coach Bill Walsh.

Owner John York said Monday that the 49ers have been given permission to don the same jerseys they wore when Walsh roamed the sideline for their Monday night opener Sept. 10. The club still is formulating the rest of its tribute to Walsh, who died July 30 after a bout with leukemia.

York pushed the league to allow San Francisco to suit up for the opener in red jerseys, which also will be worn at another home game later in the season. The 49ers will wear a "BW" decal on their helmets all season.

"The fans here wanted this from Day One, but we had to make sure we had permission to do that," York said. "I think this is very appropriate for Bill, and I'm glad we were able to do it."

The 49ers will hold a moment of silence before their preseason opener Monday against Denver, but will reserve their bigger tribute for their nationally televised game. The NFL and ESPN also will be involved in the tribute, York said.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Baker Mayfield not expected to attend start of Browns' voluntary offseason workout program

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to attend the start of the Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: We were a better offense with Amari Cooper

Following the offseason trade of Amari Cooper, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz says there's plenty of room for other Dallas pass-catchers to step their game up in his absence.

news

Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman 'doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill' for Chiefs offense to soar

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes Mecole Hardman has the potential to become a consistent playmaker in Kansas City's offense after trading away Tyreek Hill.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW