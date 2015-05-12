Around the NFL

Niners to meet with Justin Smith about playing future

Published: May 12, 2015 at 06:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers are still waiting to hear from Justin Smith about whether or not he plans to play in 2015. That decision could be coming soon.

Team general manager Trent Baalke told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he plans to meet with the 35-year-old defensive lineman on Wednesday and Thursday to gain a "better answer" on Smith's future.

The 49ers planned ahead by using the 17th overall pick in the draft on Oregon defensive lineman Arik Armstead, although Baalke has said that selection had nothing to do with Smith.

Smith recently said that he feels healthy, but noted that "everybody feels good at this time of the year." He's been a rock during his NFL career, starting all but two games since 2002. The five-time Pro Bowler still made plays on film last season, but Smith's body has taken a toll.

Even if he doesn't play right away, it's fair to wonder if Smith might consider joining the team later in the summer -- maybe even during the season. If he returns, we still view the old-school Smith as one of the more productive players at his position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

It seems Andy Isabell's time in Arizona is near an end. The Cardinals have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Giants releas veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
news

Mike McCarthy on Sean Payton rumors in Dallas: 'It's a narrative I don't want to be a part of'

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has heard the speculation about Sean Payton coming to Dallas and wants no part of that discussion.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo to propose postseason OT rule change based on time, not possession

The Buffalo Bills, whose lack of possession in their Divisional Round overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the latest effort to change the rule, are proposing a change to the rules based on time.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'being very proactive' in pursuit of franchise QB

A year ago, the Commanders were in position to trade up for a QB on Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft and ultimately decided to stand pat. If Ron Rivera's comments Tuesday are any indication, the club is pursuing a new starter much more intently this offseason.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo shoulder surgery to repair the damage he suffered against the Cowboys in the postseason, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Falcons GM declines to commit to Matt Ryan as 2022 starter: 'You don't ever back yourself into a corner'

Could the Falcons be on the verge of moving on from Matt Ryan? GM Terry Fontenot was noncommittal about his quarterback when speaking to reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz decision: 'We're not there yet' 

The Colts have a decision to make on quarterback Carson Wentz. General manager Chris Ballard discussed Wentz's murky future with the team on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW