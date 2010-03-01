Niners tender contracts to restricted free agents Brooks, Baas

Published: Mar 01, 2010 at 02:37 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers have tendered contract offers to linebacker Ahmad Brooks and offensive lineman David Baas.

The move Monday gives San Francisco the right to match any offer sheet the restricted free agents sign with another team or receive a second-round draft pick as compensation.

Brooks had a career-high six sacks last season and tied a franchise record for forced fumbles by a linebacker with four. Brooks was a third-round pick by Cincinnati in 2006 and joined the Niners in 2008.

Baas was a second-round pick by San Francisco in 2005. He has appeared in 76 career games with 38 starts.

